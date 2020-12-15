Nehemiah Baptist Church hands out backpacks

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A local church giving back to children in need during the holiday season.

For the fourth year in a row, Nehemiah Baptist Church in Cool Ridge gave out backpacks and shoeboxes to children.

Pastor Brian Harmon said the church thought it was even more important to do the giveaway with more families in need this year.

“One of the things that we’ve noticed is that there is definitely more families demonstrating need then in previous years,” Harmon said. “And so we know that the demand has been greater for the backpacks and things that we are doing here.”

They gave out a total of 500 backpack to children in need throughout Raleigh County.