BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Neighbors on Klaus Street in Beckley said they witnessed portions of an officer-involved shooting that West Virginia State Police is currently investigating.

None of the neighbors agreed to appear on camera, but residents of the 100 block of Klaus Street and one Hartley Avenue family who lives nearby said they heard gunshots, which sounded like firecrackers, on the night of Friday, September 8, 2023.

One man said he saw police officers at a house across the street from his own home. The speed limit is 15 mph in the residential neighborhood, with multiple signs posted, but the man said a blue car sped past the officers, striking one of them.

Beckley Police Department officials verified in a press release that an officer was struck by a vehicle but did not have life-threatening injuries.

The neighbor said on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, that there was gunfire, with bullets allegedly striking a neighbor’s parked car, and the blue car crashed into a telephone pole, several houses away from where the officer had been struck.

Tara Belcher lives within feet of the utility pole, which the car struck.

“I was sitting in the back of my house watching TV when I heard two pops which I initially thought were fireworks, but then heard multiple shots, at least 5 or 6, back to back that I recognized as gunfire,” said Belcher on Thursday, September 14, 2023. “ I then heard a large boom, forceful enough that my front screen door rattled as if someone was banging on it.”

Belcher, a medical professional, said she saw a blue car crashed into the utility pole just outside of her yard. She said she witnessed two police officers standing several feet away from the car and holding rifles.

She said she left the front of her home to get her cell phone and that when she returned, she saw the officers taking turns performing chest compressions on someone from inside the car.

Within moments, said Belcher, police and ambulance responders had arrived from both ends of the block, staying around five hours on the street.

According to Beckley Police Department officials, one man was killed by police gunfire, while a second man in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Belcher said she had not yet spoken with West Virginia State Police investigators.

Beckley Police Department Deputy Chief Dave Allard said his office is conducting an internal investigation while the West Virginia State Police investigation of the incident continues. The two officers are on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Raleigh County 911 dispatchers reported on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, that there are no records of an emergency dispatch to Klaus Street, prior to reports of shots fired.