FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– Tickets went on sale Friday morning, February 10th for a huge concert coming to our area.

The State Fair of West Virginia started selling tickets to Nelly’s concert at 10 a.m. Kelly Collins, CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia tells 59News plenty of tickets for the concert have been sold but there are still available for the event.

“This is the second announcement of the 98th annual State fair which is scheduled for August 8th through the 19th this year,” said Collins. “Our first show, Hardy, sold out in fifteen minutes so we’re off to a great start. We hope to have an announcement in the next couple weeks.”

