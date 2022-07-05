FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– It is no secret that Izzy Post is the resident adrenaline junkie at 59News. From zip lining to sitting on a bull live, she’s always up for a new adventure!



So naturally, for her first full wild, and wonderful summer here in the Mountain State, it was time to take to the rapids. Our photojournalist DJ Mcnamee joined her at Adventures on the Gorge and got prepared.



“If I die I die, alright cool,” Izzy said while signing her waiver.

The two got suited up and a crash course on how to steer the raft.



“So here’s how we want to look when we’re paddling today, everybody put your hand on the shoulder of the person in front of you and everybody lean forward and back and forward,” said raft guide Jayann Jones.

Then, the team was ready to go. They headed downriver and soon hit the first set of rapids

“That was awesome, high 5 guys we gutted that,” said Jones. “What did you think?”

“I loved it,” Izzy replied.

Our team took our time, using the current to our advantage, talking about the rich coal mining history of the gorge before it was time to prepare the Keeney’s.

“The new river also is the second oldest river in the world after the Nile, this section of river they say runs its original course from 250 million years ago,” Jones told us.



Quickly we navigated more rapids, from the Double Z, to the Harmons and the Kaymoors.

Finally, Jones said we could jump in! We were able to take a swim rapid. Then it was time for Fayette station, where I got a special treat

“Alright Izzy girl we’re going to have you sit on that cross tube up there,” Jones said.

Taking the last set of rapids from the nose of the raft

After the three-hour excursion, her team completed the journey without anyone falling out!

“So Gauley next?” Izzy said.