GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new ‘Almost Heaven’ swing has just opened at Mercer County’s East River Mountain Overlook. ‘The Swings’, a program through the West Virginia Department of Tourism, are displayed throughout the state in scenic locations.

The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau applied for a swing last summer through

the department’s cooperative advertising program.

The swings were created by students at the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center.

Jamie Null, the Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Centers, believes that social media is a wonderful tool that can connect people from all areas and walks of life.

“People are influenced by what they see on social media when it comes to travel. So if somebody sees this great picture, sees this great view, we’re hoping that they are going to want to come and have their own picture made here.”

The swing comes complete with a selfie stand so guests can prop up their phones and snap the perfect shot! There is a hashtag visitors can use, “#almostheaven”, to showcase their photos on social media.