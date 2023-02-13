GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS)–One park in Mercer County will soon have a new amphitheater.

Construction of the new amphitheater at Glenwood Park began recently. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said this was thanks to an estimated $230,000 in American Rescue Plan money.

He said after its completion, the amphitheater could be used for different types of events including hosting concerts and events.

“We want to bring some great entertainment to Glenwood Park. We also want to use it as a multi-use facility we can do weddings there we can do a different style of church activities. We can do just about anything,” Puckett said.

Puckett added this is a part of revitalizing the park. He said they plan to look at renovating the shelters and bathrooms.

Construction is expected to be done within the next 45 to 60 days.