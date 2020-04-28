New aqua park added to Lake Stephens this summer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kids will be having lots of fun out on the water this summer at Lake Stephens!

The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is getting new inflatables for the beach at the lake. These new inflatables cost $55,000. BJ Pritchard, the Superintendent at Lake Stephens, said they are not out on the water yet, but they are on their way to Beckley.

“We’re putting in a whole new aqua park, which will be a circular course. It’s a union product. It’s not like anything that anyone else has around in our area. It will kind of accommodate more of a broader age group, age range,” Pritchard said.

There is no open date set for Lake Stephens right now