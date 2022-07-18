BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The ’90s are alive in Beckley at Freedom Skate Park during the BEX Open Air Art Expo for this All Wheels Welcome event.

New murals on the skatepark will be revealed. Artist Mikael Bates says the opportunity to display their art is a blessing.

“I’m really, really excited about it. I keep thinking about in 10 years’ time coming back and looking at it and being able to see it over time and it’ll be here for like ever,” said Bates. “So I may leave Beckley but I can always come back and remember the memories of this special thing that I did.”

The Beckley Art Center provided the materials for Bates’s project. Members from the Woodrow Wilson Art Club will also contribute to the mural.