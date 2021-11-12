New audiology practice hosts grand opening in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Have you heard that a new audiology office hosted their grand opening in Princeton, West Virginia?

The New Hope Hearing Solutions held its grand opening on Friday, November 12, 2021, with the Chamber of Commerce for the Two Virginias.

Community members came out to welcome West Virginia native Dr. Madonna Blair and her staff. Blair practiced audiology for about 20 years before deciding to open her own practice. She talked about what made her interested in her field.

“I just love that, you know, I get to hear the stories and meet the different personalities and characters and help lots of people who otherwise have never really been able to get the services I provide,” Dr, Blair said.

New Hope Hearing Solutions is located at 199 Elmer Street in Princeton. For more information, visit their website at www.newhopehearingwv.com.