New bank opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new bank opened its doors in Mercer County on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The First Sentinel Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcomed its first customers into the full-service branch in Princeton. 59News spoke with President John Thompson, who said opening the Princeton location was just a natural business decision

“It was a natural progression for us and our footprint,” Thompson said. “We have a location in Bluefield, Va. So, the way 460 runs it just made sense for us to be here.”

Thompson is also a Princeton native and went on to say he’s excited to be ‘home.’ The bank is open from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Ingleside Road in Princeton.