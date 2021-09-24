New bank opens in Princeton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new bank opened its doors in Mercer County on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The First Sentinel Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcomed its first customers into the full-service branch in Princeton. 59News spoke with President John Thompson, who said opening the Princeton location was just a natural business decision

“It was a natural progression for us and our footprint,” Thompson said. “We have a location in Bluefield, Va. So, the way 460 runs it just made sense for us to be here.”

Thompson is also a Princeton native and went on to say he’s excited to be ‘home.’ The bank is open from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Ingleside Road in Princeton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories