New Beckley fire station to be completed in May

News
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Fire Department is getting a whole new building to help them continue to fight fires in the community.

The new station is located off the Beckley Bypass and it is halfway finished. It features a new training facility and offices for the fire prevention and code enforcement department. It also has the capacity to hold three firefighters on duty.

Chief Ed Wills with the Beckley Fire Department said this building will replace their other station located on Eisenhower drive.

“The location is perfect. It will give us quicker access in any direction. There’s five apartment complexes in that area that will give us a quicker response. We have a hospital close by, a nursing home,” said Wills.

The new station is expected to be fully functioning by the end of May.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest"

Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments"

New Beckley fire station to be completed in May

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Beckley fire station to be completed in May"

Election season preparations begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election season preparations begin"

Humane Society hits fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society hits fundraising goal"

Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water problems at Mount Olive Correctional Complex"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News