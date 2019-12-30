New Beckley fire station to be completed in May

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Fire Department is getting a whole new building to help them continue to fight fires in the community.

The new station is located off the Beckley Bypass and it is halfway finished. It features a new training facility and offices for the fire prevention and code enforcement department. It also has the capacity to hold three firefighters on duty.

Chief Ed Wills with the Beckley Fire Department said this building will replace their other station located on Eisenhower drive.

“The location is perfect. It will give us quicker access in any direction. There’s five apartment complexes in that area that will give us a quicker response. We have a hospital close by, a nursing home,” said Wills.

The new station is expected to be fully functioning by the end of May.