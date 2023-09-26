BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS)– The family of a missing person in Mercer County puts up a new billboard in hopes of bringing new life to the cold case.

For 31 years the case of Brenda Lambert has remained open and active.

Lambert went missing from her home after her son’s 1st birthday in the area of Windmill Hill in July of 1992.

Now, there is a new billboard on Route 52 in Brushfork in hopes that someone, somewhere will come forward.

“The case has gone through a lot of different hands over the years, as you said being 30 years old, 31 now to be exact, said Corporal M.T. Hatfield with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s very wide, and there were a lot of officers who worked on it, and now I have it.”

The department has not given up hope, working with newer technology to thoroughly investigate the case.

Christy Kennedy, Brenda’s Sister has not given up hope either, even garnering the interest of national television programming.

For more information on the case, 59News’ own True Crime podcast Crime in the Coalfields delves deeper into the case.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Mercer County Sheriff at 304-487-8364.