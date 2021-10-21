New board game highlights all things West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hungry for Humans highlights all things West Virginia, from the New River Gorge Bridge to local restaurants and Mountain State legends.

The game was created by Beckley-based game design company Lonely Hero Games. Co-founder Jared Kaplan said they started developing the game at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to create something that could be fun for a small number of people.

“We started thinking about what kind of game could we create where you only needed two players to play, so it’s a two to five player game,” Kaplan said. “Been working on it for about 18 months, and it just sort of evolved over that timeline. It was something almost completely different when it began, and then it became what it is now, which is definitely the best thing.”

In the game, each player is a human that has a friendly monster. Your goal is to feed the monster different meals from restaurants all across the Mountain State. Each player has assistance from state legends like Mothman, Flatwoods and Grafton Monsters and the Sheepsquatch.

One of the restaurants featured in the game is the Chocolate Moose in Beckley. The owner said he was ready to support the creator by being a part of the game.

“To promote the business, as well, in a game that I feel like folks will play all over the country,” Kevin Traube said. “It’s very West Virginia centric, but because of the approach of it, it sort of highlights some of the more thrilling aspects of the state shall we say, some of the more folk-loreish culture. I think it’s going to have a broad appeal.”

Kaplan said he hopes the game will help people celebrate the state.

“The game is a lot of fun, but in addition it really celebrates our community and our home state and gives people an opportunity to see that there’s creative businesses, there are amazing artists,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan said he expects the game to launch in early 2022. More details about the game’s launch can be found on their kickstarter.