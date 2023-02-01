PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A new store coming to Mercer County aims to keep babies dressed up for any occasion.

BeYoutiful Things Baby on Mercer Street in Princeton is your one-stop shop for everything baby.

Owner Tana Miller said she is always wanted to open her own business and now she did. There is everything from newborn to 14 months clothing to pageant clothing.

She said having her baby girl was an added inspiration to open her shop.

“That’s also something that we’re going to be big on here is having NICU and preemie things because it was so hard to find things for her,” Miller said.

Miller added she plans to host a grand opening event in March.