New business in Princeton provides stress relief with farm animals

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Being stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic sparked new ideas in many people. For Lisa Karnes, she decided to start a new business.

That new business is Jackass Farm Goat Yoga.

“It’s been really good because it gives folks an outdoor activity,” Karnes said.

Visitors start out with a three quarter mile guided meditation walk down to a part of their 200 acre farm.

“You go in, get situated like you would in a traditional class,” Karnes said. “Then we give out goat granola to each person, they pour that out beside their mat and the little ones just meander from person to person saying hello and eating the granola.”

Karnes added Goat Yoga is different than traditional yoga, not just by including those four-legged friends, but because there is less pressure.

“The cool thing about Goat Yoga is instead of being nervous about ‘Oh gosh am I doing the pose right,'” Karnes said. “You pay attention to the animals. So, it takes a lot of the stress out of being a newbie to yoga and it’s very relaxing being out in nature.”

Karnes said people typically bring a beach blanket or washable yoga mat since the lesson can get a little messy. She added Goat Yoga is starting to take off.

The last class of the year will be on October 31, 2020. Karnes told 59News they will pick back up when the weather gets warmer.

Sign up for Goat Yoga by visiting their Facebook page and sending a message, or by calling Lisa Karnes at 304-952-5303. Classes are $25 per person, per class.