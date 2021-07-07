New business opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business will call Beckley home.

Leonard Building and Truck Accessories held a grand opening at it’s new location on Robert C. Byrd Drive Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Mike Pack CEO of the company, said the Beckley location opened in record time, just three months after the planning process began.

“Having a store and an operation here in my hometown is something that I’m really proud of, so my friends and family and everyone I know can be a part of the Leonard story that we’re writing here. So, it’s just exciting and the results have been fantastic so far,” said Pack.

Pack said he plans to open five more locations across West Virginia in the next few years.