New business opens in Downtown Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new business in Lewisburg is sure to help people find a new sole-mate.

The Shoe Box is a new shoe store in Lewisburg. The store is located on Court Street across from Corn and Flour.

Owner Amanda Workman said opening this store is a dream come true for her. She said she felt a shoe store was needed in Downtown Lewisburg.

“I feel like a lot of people have to travel to find good quality shoes and now they can just come walk downtown, try them on, get properly fitted, and leave with a great pair of quality shoes,” Workman said.

Workman added her store carries shoes for women, men, and children as well as other items.

The Shoe Box is located at 847 Court Street North in Lewisburg. They also have a website you can check out here.