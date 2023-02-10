PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new business on Mercer Street offers candles and wax melts you can smell before you even enter the shop.

The Corner Shop Co makes all-natural organic Soy wax right in-house. Some of their candles include Red Velvet Cake, Maple Waffle, Peach Cobbler, and Iced Coffee.

Owners Matthew Orlicki and Courtney Sexton said they’re excited to sell their homemade goods to the Mercer County community.

“Instead of just buying them wholesale, we decided to start making them ourselves so just one thing leads to another and just experimenting, and one year later we kind of grown into this,” Orlicki said.

Both owners add they also have an online shop where customers can place orders.

Their business is located at 1301 Mercer Street.