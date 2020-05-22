New businesses open in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Two new businesses opened up in White Sulphur Springs over the last couple of weeks.

M-White Sulphur Springs is a gift shop located across from Road Hogs Barbeque on Main Street. Hammer Cycles is a bike shop which also opened on Main Street next to Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop.

Both owners said business is going well despite opening during a global pandemic.

“It’s giving folks in this community something new and exciting to look forward too and I think it’s kind of acted like a sign that life is going to go on at some point in time and things will become positive again,” Heather Hanna, Owner of M-White Sulphur Springs, said.

“There’s been a wonderful positive outpouring of support for the bike shop,” Max Hammer, Owner of Hammer Cycles, said. “Just a lot of people really happy to see a business on main street in White Sulphur Springs.”

M-White Sulphur Springs is open from Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sunday’s from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. But, it is closed for Memorial Day Weekend.

Hammer Cycles is open from Tuesday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.