New businesses open in White Sulphur Springs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Two new businesses opened up in White Sulphur Springs over the last couple of weeks.

M-White Sulphur Springs is a gift shop located across from Road Hogs Barbeque on Main Street. Hammer Cycles is a bike shop which also opened on Main Street next to Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop.

Both owners said business is going well despite opening during a global pandemic.

“It’s giving folks in this community something new and exciting to look forward too and I think it’s kind of acted like a sign that life is going to go on at some point in time and things will become positive again,” Heather Hanna, Owner of M-White Sulphur Springs, said.

“There’s been a wonderful positive outpouring of support for the bike shop,” Max Hammer, Owner of Hammer Cycles, said. “Just a lot of people really happy to see a business on main street in White Sulphur Springs.”

M-White Sulphur Springs is open from Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Sunday’s from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. But, it is closed for Memorial Day Weekend.

Hammer Cycles is open from Tuesday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
WVNS 59News