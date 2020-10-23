New businesses open in Greenbrier County during COVID-19 pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — When Governor Jim Justice announced a Stay-At-Home order in March of 2020, many local businesses in Greenbrier County closed their doors to the public.

Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Valerie Pritt, described the area as a ghost town.

“For a few months, it was very much like a ghost town in many of our smaller towns in the Greenbrier Valley,” Pritt said. “But as businesses begin to slowly open up, we’ve seen more and more people come in.”

Several new businesses are starting up around the area including in Ronceverte, White Sulphur Springs, Lewisburg, and Rainelle. Pritt said it is exciting to see so many new businesses come into the area, even with the roadblocks they face during a global pandemic.

“I think it shows people are invested in the area, in Lewisburg, in White Sulphur Springs, in Ronceverte, in Alderson,” Pritt said. “I think it’s a destination where people want to come. With all of these new businesses opening, it gives out visitors a reason to come back.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, many big events in the Greenbrier Valley were cancelled to help keep the community safe. With these new businesses, Pritt said it will improve the local economy. She added being a small community, business owners support one another on any business venture taken.

“Someone’s success is everyone’s success because a rising tide lifts all boats.” Pritt said.