New camp helping kids process grief

COWEN, WV (WVNS) — Helping kids deal with the grief of losing a loved one, that is the goal behind a new camp in our area.

Comfort Zone Camp started in Richmond, Virginia 22 years ago. After a generous donation by the Cline Family Foundation, the camp was able to expand to the mountain state and help even more kids. It is completely free and offers a variety of activities that allow kids to talk about how they are feeling and provide tools to help them deal with their grief. That includes healing circles, support groups, as well as the traditional camp activities. The weekend usually ends with a memorial service geared specifically for the kids.

Lynne Hughes is the Founder and CEO of Comfort Zone Camp. She said helping kids process their grief now will help them later in life as well.

“Statistically, if they grow up in a single family home, just by default of losing a parent, they’re much more likely to drop out of high school, get into substance abuse issues, and not necessarily be as productive as an adult, so we give them the tools to help navigate their grief journey,” Hughes explained.

Hughes said another unique component to this camp is parents and guardians are invited to attend, too. She said they will go through activities designed to help them raise grieving kids, as well as help them process their own grief.

The camp is at Camp Cowen in Nicholas County. The first camp runs from October 22-24, 2021. Kids ages seven to 17 from all over West Virginia are invited. If you are interested in signing-up, head over Comfort Zone Camp. You can also call (804)-377-3430 or email info@comfortzonecamp.org for more information.