RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Lake Stephens Campground in Raleigh County has 29 new camp sites available.

Campfire Road and Smores Lane take campers to the new sites, which offer picnic tables and fire pits.

Raleigh Count Commissioners said the new campground is a little less social than the popular campground the lake already hosts, but still gives campers access to restrooms and recreation on the lake.

“There are probably 15 or 20 feet, or more, in between each campsite. And it’s more rustic, out in the woods area, and everything is finished,” said Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver, who championed construction of the campground, on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Tolliver said water and electricity is available at the new campground.

He added WiFi was being installed before the summer season.