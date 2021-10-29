New car detailing shop opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business opened up on Prince Street in Beckley on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Broke Guys Detail was started by 18-year-old Tyler Hicks.

Hicks got his certification in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after coming up with the idea while in school. He said he wanted to start a detail shop to meet a need he thinks is missing in the community.

“There is not really many detail places around here, and I did get certified. I have my certifications hanging up. It was a three day course, all hands-on, so everything I learned in Pittsburgh is at this detail shop right now,” Hicks said.

Broke Guys Detail can be found on Prince Street in Beckley.