BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A new business is open in Mercer County and it is not your normal burger joint.

Dabs Catering opened its doors in Bramwell on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, with a wide variety of eats on the menu. One of the featured items is fried chicken along with burgers, hot dogs, and a wide variety of sides.

Owner Antoinette Barnes said this endeavor was a leap of faith, as she quit her job to open the business.

When deciding on a name for the business she chose the initials for her two sons D.A.B. and DABS was born.

Barnes told us she is proud of her accomplishment.

“I said even if I open the doors for one day I did it,” said Barnes. “That’s a goal I wanted to accomplish, I’m just a girl with a dream with three kids watching me. I want my kids to be proud of me so even if they shut it down tomorrow I made it happen.”

DABS Catering is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is available for catering private events.