New Clorox facility coming to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) praised the Clorox investment in WV.

The company announced it will be opening a state-of-the-art cat litter manufacturing site in Berkeley County. The $190 investment could bring close to 100 full time jobs.

“Clorox has a proven track record in the Mountain State – both Mineral and Tucker Counties have greatly benefited from having the company’s Kingsford charcoal facilities and all the investments the company has made in our local communities,” Gov. Justice stated.

“Clorox has been a great partner with West Virginia for many years and I am proud that they are planning to expand their business in our state. This new, high-tech manufacturing facility will provide over 100 jobs and create an economic investment of $190 million for Berkeley County which is a great economic boost for not only the area but our entire state,” Sen. Manchin stated.

The company is planning several public meetings and two open houses for the local community in the coming weeks.

“Thrilled to hear that Clorox is expanding and diversifying their investments in West Virginia with today’s announced investment in Berkeley County! This venture will bring 100 full-time jobs and $192 million in economic development to West Virginia. The Eastern Panhandle continues to prove itself as an ideal location for advanced manufacturing,” Sen. Capito stated.

Clorox sent a draft plan to Berkeley County officials, which is the first step in the development process for the proposed site.