New coffee shop opens in Fairlea

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — For many, nothing beats a good cup of coffee in the morning to help you wake up. People living in Lewisburg now have a new option to grab that coffee and go.

Manic Espresso opened on Monday, August 23, 2021, in Fairlea. Owner Rachel Warner wanted to make getting a cup of coffee easy for those on their way to work. They started a drive-thru-only coffee shop.

The store serves Seattle-style coffee and food from A Taste of Eggcellence Catering Company, whose ingredients are all sourced locally.

“We do import our coffee from Seattle just to keep that Seattle-style vibe as accurate as possible, but as far as our food and all of those things we try to source locally,” Warner said. “I know A Taste of Eggcellence even sources their ingredients locally.”

Manic Espresso is located on the U.S. 219 loop in Fairlea at the entrance of the parking lot for the State Fair of West Virginia.