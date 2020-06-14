New Covenant Church of Princeton celebrates LGBTQ community during Sunday service

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– New Covenant Church of Princeton held a special service to honor the LGBTQ community on Sunday. Guest Speaker Angel Smothers said the message was that “We are all made by the same God.”

“How all people were grafted into an Olive tree that had strong roots and that’s God,” Smothers said. “And so the service today is about all of us being grafted into the same tree of God’s love.”

Smothers said in the world we live in today – it is important to have events to celebrate every community and human being.

“I think it’s important we love and embrace each other and remind each other that God loves all people the same.”

Smothers wants to remind people of the LGBTQ community that they are not alone.

“Because statistically we see a 50% higher suicide rate in LGBTQ youth,” Smothers said. “So it’s extremely important that we reach out to them and let them know they are loved just the way they are, that they are embraced and God has made them beautifully in His image.”