BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday said there is a need for deputies in the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the Raleigh County Commission approved the hire of two new deputies, Colton Bare and Thomas Pratcher.

The two recruits have personal reasons for choosing careers in law enforcement, they said.

“Drugs, and helping people get off the street,” said Deputy Bare. “There’s just a lot of crime around, so, I think just anything I can do to help, I want to be there to help.”

Deputy Pratcher said his military service sparked an interest in law enforcement.

“This stems from my service in the Marine Corps,” he said. “I served my country, and I decided I want to serve more as police, and I thought the county was the best way to do it.”

For some officers, police work is ‘in the blood.’

Deputy Bare’s father, Capt. Jim Bare, has spent his career serving the public at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, but Deputy Bare said that is not the sole factor which motivated him to join the department.

“Him being here helps, but it’s not the only thing that influenced me,” said Deputy Bare. “Just, I’ve lived in Raleigh County my whole life, and I want to be here and help it.”

Sheriff Canaday said there were four openings prior to the swearing-in ceremonies of Pratcher and Bare on Tuesday. Over the past two weeks, he said, one of his deputies entered the military and another retired.

The sheriff told 59News newly hired officers earn around $48,800 dollars without a college degree and more than $50,000 with a four-year degree.

Sheriff Canaday urged those who want a career in law enforcement to pick up applications at Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 308 Ned Payne Drive in Beckley or at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Tax Office at the Historic Raleigh County Courthouse in downtown Beckley.