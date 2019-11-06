New Details on McDowell County Indictments

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The grand jury has returned 44 indictments for the October term. Among those are people charge with child abuse, arson, felony conspiracy and much more.

A 24-year-old man is accused of striking a child multiple times. Dequan Lamar Edwards, of Welch is charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury. On July 7, 2019 police were called to a home on Elm Street. They found a 4-year-old girl with multiple bruises on her arms, face, back, and neck.

Child of Protected Services (CPS) of North Carolina contacted state troopers in McDowell County about Edwards. CPS had several photos of the girl’s injuries.

Three people including two underage males are accused of setting fire to a family home in Jenkin Jones. An Assistant State Fire Marshal was called to a house fire on the 400 block of Eight Hollow Road in Jenkin Jones on June 21, 2019. Tamara L. Mitchell, 19, of Thorpe, WV is charged with Attempted First Degree Arson and Felony Conspiracy.

In a statement Mitchell told police that she and the two underage boys were driving around looking for something to burn. She told investigators the driver, who was one of the juveniles, got out of the car and set the house on fire.

A wife and husband are charged with abusing an elderly disabled woman. Vicki Lynn Dawson and Freddie W. Dawson were indicted on charges of Financial Exploitation of an Incapacitated Adult, Fraudulent Schemes, Obtaining Money or property of False Pretenses, and Felony Conspiracy.

Troopers alerted to the crimes by a staff member at the McDowell Nursing and Rehab Center in Gary. The Dawson’s were responsible for handling the victim’s bills since 2012. According to court documents, they were using the victim’s money to pay for a neighboring property and groceries.

A complete list of all the indictments can be viewed below: