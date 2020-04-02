New Details on Tazewell County COVID-19 response

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the locations of Tazewell County’s first two positive COVID-19 cases. The first is in the Bluefield, Virginia area. The second is in the Cedar Bluff area. No other information was made public about the people who tested positive.

The VDH announced the positive cases on March 28, 2020. Health department workers are attempting to notify all of those who the infected persons came in contact with over the last 14 days.

“This hits home today, but it likely will be throughout the County soon,” said Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles Stacy. “We each hoped our communities would be spared but know it was merely a matter of time.”

“Just like colds and flu, this virus does not pick and choose victims. Anyone can have it, and anyone can spread it. The persons now known to have contracted this virus and their families are in the thoughts and prayers of the Board members and everyone in administration,” added Western District Board Member Tom Lester.

A special meeting was held by the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors on March 30. During that meeting funds were transferred to the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens to cover meal delivery for senior citizens who are staying home avoid the virus. This money was previously budgeted to the agency by the Board.

The Board also asked all public playground equipment in the county be closed to avoid spread of the virus and authorized County Administrator Chris Young to dip into the County’s $500,000 reserve fund to cover additional COVID-19 related expenses that may arise.

“The Board continues to ask that all of our residents continue to practice social distancing, frequently, wash your hands and limit your interaction with others. That is the best way to protect yourself and your family,” stated Young.