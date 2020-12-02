New director takes over at New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, commissioners excited about the change

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization gets a new director. Jina Belcher is now the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director. The board of the organization chose to continue with new leadership. Belcher started at the EDA in 2018 and said she is excited to continue her work in this new role.

“It’s really exciting to be able to just set the over-arching broad goals of the organization and work directly with these communities to build out a regional impact across the four counties,” Belcher said.

Belcher started her position at the beginning of December 2020. The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority serves Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, and Summers counties.

Raleigh County Commissioners discussed the new leadership during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The commission works closely with the EDA, but said they had troubles in the past. They asked the board to reconsider their leadership, and if not, commissioners expressed they would look at economic development in a different way.

Because of the change, commissioners, like Ron Hedrick, voted to continue to work with the organization.

“We’re excited about the new start and we hope that economic development will be put in a better light to help grow this area with jobs,” Hedrick said.

The commission works with the EDA to bring jobs and economic growth to Raleigh County.