New education program introduced in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new education program is being introduced in Greenbrier County next month.

While middle and high school students transition to virtual learning for the school year, associates at Dinsmore LLP in Lewisburg are concerned about students falling behind. They are starting a new program called Access to Education.

Attorney and organizer, Jennifer Mason, told 59News this program will provide students with access to WiFIi and access to tutors.

“We want everybody to have an equal chance in life,” Mason said. “We want all of these students to have the chance to become a lawyer someday. We want them to have a chance to become a doctor or a chance to become an electrician or a carpenter. We just want to give them the opportunities to make their dreams come true and make sure that those who don’t otherwise have access don’t get left behind.”

Mason said she hopes to get Access to Education up and running on October 5, 2020.

Families interested in the program and who want to sign up can email Jennifer Mason at jennifer.mason@dinsmore.com or Tammy Bennett at tammy.bennett@dinsmore.com. Mason asks you leave a reliable contact number for them to call.