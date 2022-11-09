PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Mercer County couple opened a new event center in the Grassroots District.

The Loft at 1123 Event Center in Princeton is an affordable, intimate space to host any event needs.

Co-Owner Paula King said The Loft was a dream in the making for over 13 years.

King said the inspiration came from her and her husband not being able to find an event space which catered to their needs.

“I’ve talked to so many friends that ran into the same problems my husband and I ran into when they wanted to have an event. And it’s not to say we don’t have event spaces in this town but some of them are larger and people wanted a more smaller, intimate space to be able to have events,” King said.

King added she’s had events in the building and will soon host a ribbon cutting.

To learn how book the space, head over to their Facebook page.