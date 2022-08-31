BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley’s annual Kids Classic Festival is back for its 29th edition, and it’s an exciting time for both parents and kids!

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley events, says that the festival starts next Monday, September 5, and lasts through the 11th. There is a brand new event in store as well as many other different activities including bowling, pottery, and a festival parade.

“This is going to be our 29th Kids Classic Festival that we have every year in town to celebrate children in our community and families to get them some affordable things to do,” said Moorefield. “It’s kicking off this year on Labor Day on Monday with the Cincinnati Circus where we will be doing three of their aerial shows at New River Park.”

