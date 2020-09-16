New fire station officially open in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new fire station in Beckley is officially in use. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 to celebrate the opening.

The new station is located right off the Beckley Bypass. Chief Edward Wills said this location is vital to ensuring quick response times.

“We have quicker access to five apartment complex’s. We have quicker access to the hospital, to a nursing home, and to the shopping areas,” Wills said.

Along with dedicating a brand new aerial truck, firefighters gave a tour of the new training center.

The building is also home to the Beckley Code Enforcement and Fire Prevention offices.