New Girl Scout cookie will arrive for cookie season

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A new lemon cookie will be sitting out at cookie booths during this year’s Girl Scout cookie season. Lemon Ups are a crispy lemon cookie that is baked with lemon glaze and emblazoned with inspiring messages.

The Lemon Ups cookies feature eight messages: I am a go-getter, I am innovative, I am a risk-taker, I am a leader, I am bold, I am creative, I am strong, and I am gutsy.

The official Girl Scout cookie season kickoff will be Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 across the state of WV. Lemon-Ups will join Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S’Mores, and Toffee-Tastics as part of the 2020 cookie lineup.

“We’re so excited to add this new lemon cookie to our lineup,” said CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Beth Casey.

To find out where Girl Scout Cookies are being sold you can visit their website, or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder App.