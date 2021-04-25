New Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant opens in Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A popular restaurant in Fayette County will reopen soon, but with new owners. Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant on Main street in Mount Hope will host a grand opening on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The previous owners closed the restaurant because of the pandemic, but new owner, George Cook, felt it was important to keep the traditional Giuseppe name.

“A lot of people want the older menu items, which we will do some older menu items about the same stuff as before, but with my flare on it,” Cook said.

The restaurant will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cook also said he is hiring for several different positions. If you are interested in a job, Cook said you can visit the store or call them at (304) 877-5022.