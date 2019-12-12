New graduation requirements in WV up for public comment

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Board of Education is asking for your opinion on two new policies. The goal is to provide flexibility to counties in scheduling and to allow personalization of students’ graduation requirements.

The first is Policy 2510, which still requires 22 credits to graduate from high school, but allows those to be divided between prescribed and personalized.

The 10 prescribed credits are two each in math, English language arts (ELA), social studies and science as well as one physical education and one health.

The other 12 credits can be individualized to each student based on their personal education plan. Those include two each in math and ELA, one each in social studies, science and arts, four credits based on the students’ post-secondary plans and a new flex credit.

The flex credit allows students to choose either a career technical education (CTE) course, computer science and an additional social studies or science course.

“This added flexibility will empower counties to be innovative in scheduling and allow students to take course work that is most relevant to their future plans,” said WV Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven Paine.

Beginning in July 2021, the proposed policy would also require all schools to implement a comprehensive career exploration experience during middle school. This may include but is not limited to CTE foundational courses, stand-alone career exploration courses, mini-courses, field trips, guest speakers and career mentors.

Also up for public comment is Policy 2322. This revises the accountability system for public schools and districts as well as presents an aligned set of expectations to transform schools into outcome-focused and accountable learning organizations. Additionally, it provides guidance to engage parents, families and communities in continuous improvement.

The complete text of the policies can be viewed online at the West Virginia Department of Education website. This is also where you can provide your comments.