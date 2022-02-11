FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Fayette County Schools received a grant from the Office of Child Nutrition to expand their nutrition education. From there, the school system set up a county-wide classroom poster contest where elementary classrooms designed their own dream garden.

“We really wanted to increase access to healthy food for the students and have a lot of information about healthy eating, nutrition, agriculture information and that is why we wanted to do the school garden competition,” said AmeriCorps Farm to School Coordinator, Kathryn Eckman.

On Friday, February 11, 2022, six classrooms across the county were announced as winners. Each classroom will have a 10×3 foot raised garden bed installed at the school for the classes to grow different vegetables throughout the spring and into the summer. Students will also get to go on a field trip to local farms to see agriculture firsthand. However, the new gardens are not the only activities the grant is bringing to the county.

“We also have a backpack grant in which every student gets to bring home a back of fresh produce in the bag. So, they can take it home to their family and we give them information on how to get local produce into their house,” Eckman added.

For first-grade teacher Lisa Andrews, she said the poster contest and new programs have sparked an interest in trying new, healthy foods in her young students.

“Since we’ve created this poster, some of my kids who bring lunch from home are also asking me if they can get a hot lunch tray,” Andrews said. “They’re trying and sampling the foods on their hot lunch tray. So that’s been a success already even before we begin the garden.”

The garden beds are expected to be installed within the next month.