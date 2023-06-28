RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – If you are looking to break a sweat in Greenbrier County, you will soon have a new place to work out.

Greenbrier Valley Fitness is less than a month away from officially opening their new location in Ronceverte.

Owner Dwight Bundy said the new, 2600-square foot facility will have much more space for members to lift weights, do cardio, or give Crossfit a try.

The new location will replace the existing southern location, across from the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. The Northern location in Lewisburg will remain open.

“We’ll have everything under one roof. Powerlifting, Crossfit, sports performance, strongman, and traditional fitness as well. So this kind of gives us a little more space,” Bundy told 59News.

The new location will also feature a turf area where members can work on explosiveness, change of direction, and speed and agility drills.

Bundy said they hope to have the new location open by the end of July.