MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS)–After decades without a high school, the city of Montgomery celebrated its first graduating class from their new high school on Sunday.

Montgomery Preparatory Academy first opened in August of 2022. It is a private high school and offers individually-tailored plans for each student.

Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said the school is already helping so many kids receive a better education.

Ingram said it is also a much-needed addition to the city after its previous high school shockingly closed.

“It is the first graduation from a Montgomery high school in 47 years,” said Ingram. “Montgomery High School closed in 1976, and the first graduation of the new high school was Sunday-47 years later.”

Ingram added it is a great achievement to now have a school in the area, especially after so many local students had to travel far away just to go to high school.