New Hope Church of the Nazarene feeds Hinton community

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The holiday season is all about giving thanks and giving back. That is what New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Hinton was doing for the community on Saturday Nov. 23, for the sixth straight year.

Organizer Anita Phillips said this is just one way to make sure people have a warm meal during the holidays.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling to know that we can provide this for these people,” Phillips said. “And everybody that comes they usually need it and they appreciate it too.”

Along with serving a hot meal for them to eat at the church, every person got a bag full of food to take home and eat on Thanksgiving. Organizer Bobbie Ratliff stressed they have this food to give out thanks to the efforts of Union Mission in Charleston.

“With that we have the message that’s required to be able to offer the food in the pantry,” Ratliff said. “And they provide most of the canned products, and the meat and the bags of potatoes for the community as long as we honor the Lord.”

If you were unable to make the community dinner on Saturday, New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Hinton will also have one around Christmas.