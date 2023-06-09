BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday announced new hours for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Tax Office at the courthouse in Beckley.

Canaday said on Friday, June 9, 2023, that the office will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m., starting July 1, 2023.

The new hours will link the Sheriff’s Office computer system with the computer systems for the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles, he explained.

Canaday said hours will be extended until 5 p.m. during the week of July 17, 2023 to give folks extra time to pay their new year’s taxes.

He said DMV payments will be stopped at 4:15 p.m. during that week.