Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown

New hydropanels to help create clean drinking water in McDowell County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIMBALL, WV (WVNS)– A local food bank is using state of the art technology to provide clean drinking water to people in McDowell County. A partnership between Five Loaves & Two Fishes Food Bank and non profit organizations from across the country allowed the food bank to get 24 hydropanels delivered to their Kimball location.

The hydropanels were designed by Zero Mass Water. The non-profit’s Director Colin Goodard said these panels will help make clean drinking water just by using solar energy and air.

“The system behind here, there is no power running to these panels there is no water connections here,” Goodard said. “Right no matter what happens to the power or the water mains they have an independent source of water that they can provide to the members of the community through the food bank.”

The panels will be able to provide up to 950 gallons of clean drinking water each month to the food bank. Co-owner of Five Loaves & Two Fishes Linda McKinney said this will be a small solution to a water problem that has existed in their area for a long time.

“Once this gets up and running at the capacity that we need it to we will be able to provide everyone that comes to the food bank with clean water,” McKinney said.

Fresh water is already bottled up in their food bank. Gooard said he hopes the McKinney’s vision for a better future will allow other communities to get these panels.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice VA Care Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice VA Care Conference"

Dog Training Associate's Degree, first of its kind in WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog Training Associate's Degree, first of its kind in WV"

GeoBee held in Tazewell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GeoBee held in Tazewell County"

Ceremony unveils new exhibits at John Henry Historical Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ceremony unveils new exhibits at John Henry Historical Park"

Princeton demolition project will bring new farmers' market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton demolition project will bring new farmers' market"

How you can donate to annual Turkey Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "How you can donate to annual Turkey Drive"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News