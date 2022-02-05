New Italian Restaurant opens in Beaver

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A new business opened up in Beaver January 5, 2022.

Alex George is a Raleigh County native who relocated to the area from California. He said he wanted to carry on the George name in Raleigh County business by starting his own restaurant. Georges’ Taps and Italian Grill offers pizza, Italian food and beer on tap from local breweries.

“I grew up here, while I am a Calfiornian, I am still a West Virginian at heart. I am just really looking forward to bringing some of the things I learned in California, some of the things that did not work, and maybe trying to incorporate them here,” George said.

The restaurant is open for dine in, take out or delivery through Doordash. It is located next to the Kroger in Beaver.