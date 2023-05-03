BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beaver man asked Raleigh County Commission for road signs during the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Patrick Gurney, a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, said he moved to a lane off Sullivan Road and was surprised that there were no street signs.

He told Raleigh County Commission it is hard to give directions when people want to visit.

“Sometimes it’s Sullivan that gets knocked out,” Gurney told Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver and Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth. “‘Take a left at Sullivan at 19?’ That gets knocked down a lot. Where I came from, it used to be, they’d knock over your mailbox. Here, it’s, they knock over your signs.”

Gurney said he thinks “juveniles” are responsible for what he believes to be a vandalism.

He also said a number of dogs run free in his neighborhood, and county officials agreed for the Raleigh County Animal Control supervisor to address his request on the leash law.

Raleigh County Commissioner Linda K. Epling was not present.