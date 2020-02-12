New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new organization is forming soon in Southern West Virginia.

Officials with the Mountain State Trail Alliance, formerly known as the New River Gorge Trail Alliance, are planning on starting a smaller organization to work together to create new trail opportunities across counties.

Matt Ford was appointed to the new organization, the Southern West Virginia Trail Authority, by Greenbrier County Commissioners yesterday.

“I think a lot of it’s to attract tourism,” Ford said. “If someone knows they can stop at one place, get on a trail, walk, ride a bicycle, and end up at any of the other towns in the region, that’s ideal for attracting people to the area.”

Ford said he is not entirely sure when the Southern West Virginia Trail Alliance will start up.

Ford said they are hoping to have the trails mostly intersect to create a regional trail network. Instead of strictly hiking in one county, you will be able to expand your hikes and end up in other places and possibly other counties.