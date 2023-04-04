BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A new company is taking over an old car dealership in Beckley.

The Friendship line of dealerships out of Bristol Tennessee is taking over the old Hyundai of Beckley which will now be called Friendship Hyundai.

The dealership is located on Robert C. Bird Drive across the road from the Beckley Crossing.

Father and son owners Dustin and Mitch Walters said they hope to bring service the area has not seen before.

“Great great market, we love Beckley we love the people here,” said Dustin Walters. “What we plan to do differently is our customer service very community oriented we want to take care of our guests, absolute first class.”

Friendship also acquired the Subaru and Kia dealerships from Hometown.