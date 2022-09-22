BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A new place for physical therapy opened on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Tazewell County.

H2 Health in Bluefield is the ideal place to get your body back to normal. They specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy for all ages.

Traci Roberts, the Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health said they can’t wait to welcome new patients from the Two Virginias.

“We saw the need for physical occupation and speech therapy because there was no multi-disciplinary provider in Bluefield. We were hearing from our referral sources that there was a need in the community and a need for the provider to take Medicaid,” Roberts said.

H2 Health is located on College Avenue. They are currently on an appointment-only basis.