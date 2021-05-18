New position in Raleigh County aims to help veterans food insecurity

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new position in Beckley will hopefully lead to more food on the tables for veterans.

The Mountaineer Food Bank supports people who served our country with a program called veteran’s table. With the help of community members, there is now an office and person dedicated to serving veterans in Southern West Virginia.

Steve Tanner is the new representative for Raleigh County. His office will be in the old memorial building on South Kanawha Street.

“We have a number of veterans that are in a poverty like condition. They have concerns about having enough food to eat. And our mission is to make sure every veteran is taken care of and have food on their table,” said Tanner.

Tanner will also act as a liaison for veterans to find programs that benefit them. For more information, you can reach out to Mountaineer Food Bank or visit Tanner’s office.